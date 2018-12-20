Actor, writer and filmmaker Peter Masterson dies aged 84

20th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

He was born Carlos Masterson but was known as Peter because his father preferred that name.

Obit-Peter Masterson

Peter Masterson, the playwright, filmmaker and actor whose credits included co-writing the Tony-winning musical The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas, has died aged 84.

Masterson’s son, also called Peter, said his father died on Tuesday from complications from Parkinson’s disease at his home in Kinderhook, New York.

Born Carlos Masterson, but known as Peter because his father preferred that name, Masterson often worked with family members.

His cousin was playwright Horton Foote, who wrote the stage version of The Trip To Bountiful – Masterson directed the film adaptation of the play.

Masterson’s wife, Carlin Glynn, won a Tony for Best Little Whorehouse.

His daughter, Mary Stuart Masterson, made her film debut in The Stepford Wives, in which he starred as her father.

© Press Association 2018

