Official trailer released for new Men in Black film

20th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson and the returning Emma Thompson star in the fourth move in the franchise.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 - London

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson unveil an arsenal of alien weaponry in the new trailer for Men in Black International.

The clip, premiered by Sony on Thursday afternoon, gives a glimpse into the British branch of the spy group tasked with protecting Earth.

Posting to Instagram, Hemsworth said: “You thought MIB started in NYC?

“Guess again, there’s a whole international branch. The world is bigger than you thought!! In cinemas June 2019.”

The reboot sees Hemsworth and Thompson take over from Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, who starred in the first three films in the franchise.

The duo, who starred together as Thor and Valkyrie respectively in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, will attempt to root out a mole.

“The universe has a way of leading you to where you are supposed to be, the moment you are supposed to be there,” says Liam Neeson as the trailer begins.

Taken star Neeson plays the head of the British bureau while Emma Thompson reprises her role as chair of MIB, Agent O.

The film is co-executive produced by Steven Spielberg alongside E. Bennett Walsh and Barry Sonnenfeld.

Men In Black International premieres in the UK and Ireland on June 14 2019.

© Press Association 2018

