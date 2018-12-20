S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt gives birth to 'beautiful' baby girl

20th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The star, who is due to appear in EastEnders over the Christmas period, is said to be doing well.

EastEnders actress Hannah Spearritt has given birth.

The former S Club 7 singer announced the arrival of a “beautiful” baby girl with partner Adam Thomas in the early hours of the morning.

A spokesman for the family said the child is healthy and mother and baby are doing well after the birth at 5am.

The name of their young child has not been revealed by the pair.

A statement on behalf of the Spearritt said: “Hannah Spearritt has given birth to a beautiful baby girl at 5am this morning. Mother, father and baby are doing well.

“Hannah and Adam are very much looking forward to being parents together.”

Spearritt is due appear in her role as Kandice Taylor on EastEnders over the Christmas period.

