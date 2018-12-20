Ben Whishaw says he will be back in the next Bond film

Ben Whishaw says he expects to be back, in a “weird” way, in the next Bond film.

The British actor, 38, played gadgets guru Q in 007 movies Skyfall and Spectre.

Asked about the possibility of returning to the famous spy franchise, he tells The Graham Norton Show: “I’m told so, but it is so secretive and weird that I can’t tell you.”

Whishaw previously said he was “not even sure if I’ll be in” the next Bond movie.

Daniel Craig (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I’m assuming that I’m not going to be. So, it will be a nice surprise if they put me in,” the Mary Poppins Returns actor had told Vanity Fair.

The new Bond film is being directed by Cary Fukunaga, who replaced Danny Boyle when he dropped out over “creative differences”.

The as-yet-untitled movie – due for release in the UK on October 25 next year – will be Daniel Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

The film is expected to be his last time playing the spy, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday on BBC One at 10.35pm.

