Judge lets Harvey Weinstein case move forward

A New York judge has allowed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case to move forward.

Judge James Burke held a brief court session after a flurry of court papers in which Weinstein’s lawyers said the case had been “irreparably tainted” by allegations that a police detective acted improperly in the investigation.

After a brief discussion with the lawyers, the judge denied a motion to dismiss the case.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Supreme Court (Julio Cortez/AP)

Prosecutors say there is ample evidence to move forward to trial.

Weinstein, who denies all allegations of non-consensual sex, is putting on his fiercest campaign yet to get the case thrown out.

He left the court without commenting.

