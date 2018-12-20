Judge lets Harvey Weinstein case move forward

Judge lets Harvey Weinstein case move forward20th Dec 18 | Entertainment News
Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.
A New York judge has allowed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case to move forward.
Judge James Burke held a brief court session after a flurry of court papers in which Weinstein’s lawyers said the case had been “irreparably tainted” by allegations that a police detective acted improperly in the investigation.
After a brief discussion with the lawyers, the judge denied a motion to dismiss the case.
Prosecutors say there is ample evidence to move forward to trial.
Weinstein, who denies all allegations of non-consensual sex, is putting on his fiercest campaign yet to get the case thrown out.
He left the court without commenting.
© Press Association 2018