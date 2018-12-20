Chris Evans confirms he said YES to Strictly appearance next year

20th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Evans is preparing to launch his new breakfast show.

Chris Evans to leave Radio 2

Chris Evans has confirmed he said “yes” to appearing on Strictly Come Dancing next year.

The broadcaster – whose new breakfast show on Virgin Radio will launch in January 2019 – revealed he has spoken to show bosses, although he has not yet signed up officially.

During an appearance on The One Show on Wednesday, host Alex Jones said: “If rumours are to be believed, Chris Evans, you probably won’t have time to do panto next year.

“Can you deny or confirm that you will be on Strictly?”

Evans replied: “Well, I have said yes, I have said yes.” He then joked he only wants to take part in the show so his wife, Natasha Shishmanian, can get tickets.

He added: “So you and my wife can go and have a great time and I will be terrified backstage.”

Evans, who will host his final show for Radio 2 on December 24, said he met the commissioning editor of Strictly for a cup of tea and was warned, “it’s not as easy as maybe you imagine it will be”.

He added: “I think what’s funny about it, everyone puts it off and tries and keep it a secret. No, announce now, we’re doing it now.”

Chris Evans
Chris Evans confirmed he has said yes to appearing on Strictly Come Dancing (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Evans, 52, announced in September that he was quitting BBC Radio 2 and returning to Virgin, almost 20 years after he left.

During his One Show appearance, he revealed his new programme will start on January 21.

It has also been announced that the show will be completely free of ad breaks, in partnership with Sky.



