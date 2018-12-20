Will Smith confirms his Genie in live-action Aladdin remake will be blue

20th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Fans were worried his character would not resemble that of Robin Williams's in the 1992 original.

Bright European Premiere - London

Will Smith has confirmed his Genie in the live-action Aladdin remake will be blue following a backlash from fans.

On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly magazine published a first-look at the upcoming film on its front cover, featuring Mena Massoud in the title role, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Smith as the wish-granting creature.

However, some fans were dismayed to see Smith appearing in his human form, rather than as a blue being similar to the animated version voiced by Robin Williams in 1992’s Aladdin.

One tweeted: “Genie ain’t blue :'(.”

While another said: “All we wanted was a blue CGI genie, but instead we have Will Smith with a man bun and jewellery.”

Smith moved quickly to reassure worried fans. Alongside a picture of the magazine cover on Instagram, he said he will be blue and that the version pictured was Genie in “human/disguise form”.

Smith’s character will be CGI for most of the film, he said. Aladdin will be directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie and is scheduled to be released in May next year.

Canadian star Massoud will play Aladdin, a street thief, while British actress Scott will portray Princess Jasmine.

© Press Association 2018

