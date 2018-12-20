Ava Max reveals celebration plans if she pips Ariana Grande to festive top spot

The race to be UK Christmas number one is heating up.

Ava Max said she will celebrate by eating chocolate cake if she pips Ariana Grande to the UK Christmas number one spot.

The US pop star’s catchy hit single Sweet But Psycho was leading the way in the hotly contested race earlier this week, carving out a narrow lead over Grande’s Thank U, Next.

YouTube personality LadBaby is also in the mix with his track We Built This City… On Sausage Rolls, a spoof of Starship’s 1980s classic We Built This City.

Max, whose favourite Christmas song is Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, said she would indulge in a sweet treat if she earned the festive top spot.

She told the Press Association: “It’s insane, I can’t even believe I’m in the running with Ariana Grande because she’s a huge superstar. It’s incredible and I hope I get it, but if not, it’s OK, it’s still cool I’m in the running.

“That would be a dream come true (to be number one), it’s just such a huge thing. It would mean so much to me, I would be so excited, I probably would want to fly to the UK and hug everybody.

“I hope I win, but if not, I totally get it. If I win, I’m probably going to eat a bunch of chocolate cake to celebrate.”

Max, 24, said she will have her ear glued to the radio when the Official Charts Company announces the winner on Friday.

Sweet But Psycho has been at number two for the past two weeks, but at midway through the week had pulled ahead of LadBaby by 978 combined sales.

COME ON!!! We have 25 hours left to get ‘We Built This City’ to No 1 🤞🏻 Let’s knock the pop stars off the top spot with a sausage roll & raise even more for the amazing @TrusselTrust charity this Christmas! 👍🏻 Download on iTunes: https://t.co/a9EWVBxgfw…#LadBabyForNumberOne — LadBaby Ⓜ (@LadBabyOfficial) December 19, 2018

The blogger, real name Mark Hoyle, released his track to raise money for foodbank network The Trussell Trust Charity.

His song was 508 combined sales ahead of Grande’s Thank U, Next, at number three.

But Grande may have another chance for success, as her new single Imagine has entered the midweek charts at number four after being released on Friday.

Grande’s Thank U, Next has been at number one for the past six weeks.

Mariah Carey’s festive classic All I Want For Christmas was at number five at the halfway stage of the week.

The official Christmas number one will be announced on December 21 at 5.45pm.

