Game Of Thrones bosses paranoid about leaks - Iain Glen

Efforts to prevent leaks from the set of Game Of Thrones caused problems for its stars, actor Iain Glen has said.

Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont in the TV fantasy drama, told of the convoluted process involved in accessing scripts for the final series of the hit show.

“They’re absolutely paranoid now about anyone finding out anything about the series and spoiling it,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We weren’t allowed a written word on a page. Everything was accessed through iPads with different security you had to get through to access it, which caused a problem for the actors, I have to say.

“But we find a way, either on phones or with pads, or different ways for it to be available on set.”

King in the North!Relive Jon's journey with these behind-the-scenes moments from Season 1-7: https://t.co/Q6ijwsG2lD #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/jnL9yrFXgL — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 12, 2018

The final series of the HBO show, which has been broadcast on Sky Atlantic in the UK, is due to air in April next year.

“The writers really really came up trumps… the way they pulled it all together”, Glen told Nihal Arthanayake.

“This season was the first season ever that we sat and read the entire arc of the story from beginning to end, right through, over the course of a day.

“Kit (Harington)… had not read it, so he was reading it on that day for the first time.”

