New EastEnders sisters will be 'a force to be reckoned with'

EastEnders’ Ahmed family is about to expand as sisters Iqra and Habiba arrive in Walford.

The pair – the granddaughters of Mariam and Arshad – move into Albert Square in 2019.

Born and bred in the East End, Iqra (Priya Davdra) and Habiba (Rukku Nahar) are a force to be reckoned with and stop at nothing to get what they want.

The girls are quick to spin their Uncle Masood a lie about why they are there, but as they settle into life at number 41 it becomes clear their arrival may not be all it seems…

Rukku Nahar and Priya Davdra (BBC)

It is the first TV role for Davdra, who said: “EastEnders was such a big part of my life growing up and I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the show.

“Walking on to the set for the first time was such an amazing experience. I can’t wait for viewers to meet the sisters and see how much drama they’re going to cause.”

Nahar, whose screen credits include Hollyoaks, Casualty and CBBC’s Wolf Blood, said she was “so excited” to have been cast in the BBC soap.

“It’s a show I’ve grown up watching and stepping onto Albert Square is just unreal!” she said.

“Habiba is great fun to play and I’m so happy to be working alongside Priya.

“Can’t wait for you all to see what we get up to on the Square.”

Kate Oates, senior executive producer of EastEnders, Holby and Casualty, said: “The sisters are certainly going to be a force to be reckoned with.

“Their arrival will throw number 41 into chaos as they become a nightmare for Mariam and Arshad.

“Residents of Walford beware, take on one of the sisters and you take on the pair.”

