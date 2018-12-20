New arrival for Taylor family in EastEnders

A new female character will appear on the show.

EastEnders will welcome a new member of the Taylor family as a fresh face appears on Albert Square in the New Year.

The bubbly character of Chantelle Taylor is due to be introduced, to the delight of parents Karen Taylor and Mitch Baker.

Early happiness will soon be overshadowed by the apparent tension between mother and daughter following the arrival.

Show producer Kate Oates said: “The Taylor family are set to be complete when Chantelle arrives in Walford and Chantelle certainly has that feisty Taylor streak.

“Things are set to get a whole lot louder in Walford in 2019.”

Chantelle is the oldest of the Taylor siblings, the sister of Keegan and half-sister of Keanu, Bernadette, Chatham and Riley.

