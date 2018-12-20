Lola Pearce to return to EastEnders

20th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The feisty grandchild of Billy Mitchell will be back in Walford in 2019.

National Television Awards 2014 - Arrivals - London

Lola Pearce is set to return to EastEnders after more than three years away from Albert Square.

The fiery character was last seen seeking a new life away from Walford, having given birth in a dramatic episode to a girl fathered by Ben Mitchell.

Drama will ensue when she returns to the show in 2019, along with daughter Lexi.

Speaking about her return, Lola actress Danielle Harold said: “I’m so excited to be returning to EastEnders next year.

“EastEnders was my first acting job and I have so many happy memories from my time there.

“I can’t believe it’s been over three years since I left and I can’t wait to get back and find out what Lola has been up to.”

Producer Kate Oates said: “As a viewer I always admired Lola’s feisty, fiery spirit and viewers will have a lot to look forward to with her return.”

© Press Association 2018

