Lola Pearce to RETURN to EastEnders

20th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The feisty grandchild of Billy Mitchell will be back in Walford in 2019.

Lola Pearce is set to return to EastEnders after more than three years away from Albert Square.

The fiery character was last seen seeking a new life away from Walford, having given birth in a dramatic episode to a girl fathered by Ben Mitchell.

Drama will ensue when she returns to the show in 2019, along with daughter Lexi.

Speaking about her return, Lola actress Danielle Harold said: “I’m so excited to be returning to EastEnders next year.

“EastEnders was my first acting job and I have so many happy memories from my time there.

“I can’t believe it’s been over three years since I left and I can’t wait to get back and find out what Lola has been up to.”

Producer Kate Oates said: “As a viewer I always admired Lola’s feisty, fiery spirit and viewers will have a lot to look forward to with her return.”



© Press Association 2018

