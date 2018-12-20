Watching TV drama about us will be surreal - Christopher Dean

Christopher Dean has said he feels “a bit of vulnerability” about people seeing another side of him and ice-skating partner Jayne Torvill in the new television drama about them.

ITV programme Torvill & Dean tells the story of the champion ice dancers’ early years and the creative impetus that drove them to become ice skating royalty.

The programme will air on Christmas Day.

Asked whether it was daunting to think of people seeing them in another light, Dean replied: “Yes, there is a bit of vulnerability about that.

“But that is always the nature of what it was going to be.”

Will Tudor and Poppy Lee Friar will play Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill in the one-off drama (Ian West/PA)

Torvill added: “We’ve done a couple of biographies over the years so a lot of that information is in there, but to see it played out on screen is a different thing.”

The skater said it was odd seeing the advert for the programme.

“It’s a story about me – we are used to seeing ourselves on the TV but this is something else,” she said.

Torvill and Dean are also returning as judges on Dancing On Ice.

Asked who had made an impression ahead of the competition getting under way, the pair said actress Didi Conn had “charmed” them.

Dean added: “I think there is a lot of testosterone on the show with the likes of Brian (McFadden) and James (Jordan) and Wes (Nelson) and Richard (Blackwood), so I think they are going to bring the manliness to the ice.”

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV on Sunday January 6.

