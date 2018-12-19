Netflix confirms sequel to hit romance film To All The Boys I've Loved Before

19th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

It stars Lana Condor.

X Men: Apocalypse Global Fan Screening - London

A sequel to hit teen romantic comedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is in development, Netflix has said.

The film stars X-Men: Apocalypse actress Lana Condor as high school student Lara Jean, who writes secret letters to boys she likes before locking the notes away in her closet.

Her life is turned upside down when the letters are mailed to her crushes. Also starring Noah Centineo, it was released on Netflix in August to positive reviews.

The streaming giant has now confirmed a sequel is in development. They announced the news using a video on Twitter, showing Condor speaking to Centineo on the phone.

After debating about who gets to tell fans, “about our little secret”, Condor, 21, confirms a sequel is in the works.

She said: “I am so excited, it is officially official, we are making the To All The Boys sequel.”

Centineo, 22, added: “Bring on the sequel. We are so excited.”

The first film was based on Jenny Han’s novel of the same name while the sequel will adapt the second book in the trilogy,  P.S. I Still Love You.

The third book is titled Always And Forever, Lara Jean.

