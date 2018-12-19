Shayne Ward has sweet Twitter exchange with former Corrie sister

The actor still watches the ITV soap.

Shayne Ward showed he still tunes into Coronation Street when he shared a sweet online exchange with his former soap sister Faye Brookes.

The actor left the ITV soap earlier this year when his character Aidan Connor took his own life.

But on Wednesday he tweeted a picture showing the programme on his television screen.

The soap was paused on a scene between Brookes, who plays his sister Kate, and Bhavna Limbachia, who plays Kate’s love interest Rana.

The couple’s relationship is going through a rough patch, so Ward added a broken heart emoji.

Brookes replied: “Miss you brother x.”

Viewers were also pleased to see that Ward still keeps up with what is going on in Weatherfield, giving his post plenty of likes.

“I love love LOVE that you still watch,” tweeted one person.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

