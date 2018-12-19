Chris Evans announces launch date of new Virgin Radio show

The broadcaster is moving to Virgin from BBC Radio 2.

Chris Evans’ breakfast show on Virgin Radio will launch in January 2019.

The broadcaster announced in September that he was quitting BBC Radio 2 and returning to Virgin, almost 20 years after he left.

During an appearance on The One Show, he revealed his new programme would start on January 21.

It has also been announced that the show will be completely free of ad breaks, in partnership with Sky.

Evans said: “So much has changed in broadcasting since I was last at Virgin Radio that now, thanks to Sky, we can do the show without ad breaks.

“I’m even more excited about starting in the New Year!”

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO UK & Ireland, Sky, said: “The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio will bring audiences something completely new, bold and fresh – everything we love at Sky.

“We’re excited to create an innovative radio first with Chris and Virgin Radio, and bring Sky customers even more of the entertainment they love when Virgin Radio launches across Sky from 7 January.”

Evans will host his final show for Radio 2 on December 24. The slot will be filled by Zoe Ball.

Chris Evans, with his replacement, Zoe Ball (Sarah Jeynes/BBC)

Many members of the star’s team will join him at Virgin, including Vassos Alexander and Rachel Horne.

The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio will be available online, on mobile via the Virgin Radio app and on DAB digital radio. Virgin Radio will launch on Sky+ and Sky Q on January 7.

