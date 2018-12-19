Rob Lowe wades into Jeremy Corbyn 'stupid woman' row

19th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The Hollywood actor shared his view on the argument after the Labour leader was accused of sexism.

Jeremy Corbyn encountered an unlikely foe as Hollywood actor Rob Lowe weighed in on the row that engulfed Westminster on Wednesday.

Mr Corbyn faced accusations from opposition MPs that he had called Theresa May a “stupid woman”  following a heated exchange in the Commons.

Mr Corbyn denies the accusation, claiming he said “stupid people”, referring generally to MPs on the opposite benches.

Mr Lowe, who has experienced several political tussles during his years playing Sam Seaborn in TV series The West Wing, tweeted: “FYI – I have to say, I saw Jeremy Corbin call the Prime Minister with my own eyes watching on @SkyNewsPolitics.”

As news outlets employed lip readers to interpret the comments, Twitter users were split on which side to take.

One user told Mr Lowe in no uncertain terms what his view was, saying “your lip reading leaves a lot to be desired, much like your acting”, to which the St Elmo’s Fire star responded: “Amazing!”

© Press Association 2018

12 things every parent needs to know about bronchiolitis

Holly Willoughby rules out I'm A Celebrity return

What Meghan can expect: The joys of being pregnant at Christmas
[PIC] Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain MARRIES husband again
Alan Carr confirms offer to star on Strictly Come Dancing next year
