Miley Cyrus praised for Ariana Grande cover

Miley Cyrus has been praised for her emotional rendition of Ariana Grande song No Tears Left To Cry.

Accompanied by Mark Ronson on guitar, she belted out the song when she popped into Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Producer Ronson has collaborated with Cyrus on her new song, Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.

Cyrus sang their new track as well as No Tears Left To Cry, which was Grande’s first new music after the terror attack at her Manchester Arena show in May last year which killed 22 people and injured hundreds of others.

Grande herself wrote: “I love that voice and soul (so much) @MileyCyrus @MarkRonson @BBCR1.”

Singer Una Healy wrote: “I think Miley Cyrus cover of Ariana Grande No tears Left To Cry is the best live cover ever!

“It literally made me want to cry 😢 but I didn’t.”

I love this song. And I loved getting to cover it. Thank u 💔💔💔 https://t.co/c4M1m9TeWE — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 18, 2018

Starting it off with a bang. #NothingBreaksLikeaHeart ft @mileycyrus OUT NOW. Leave a 💔 in the comments if it made you feel some type of way… WATCH: https://t.co/WlceHA6Xpd pic.twitter.com/HDCqyY4uR8 — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) November 30, 2018

“I love this song,” Ronson tweeted later. “And I loved getting to cover it. Thank u.”

