Miley Cyrus praised for Ariana Grande cover

19th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The singer popped into the Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Graham Norton Show - London

Miley Cyrus has been praised for her emotional rendition of Ariana Grande song No Tears Left To Cry.

Accompanied by Mark Ronson on guitar, she belted out the song when she popped into Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Producer Ronson has collaborated with Cyrus on her new song, Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.

Cyrus sang their new track as well as No Tears Left To Cry, which was Grande’s first new music after the terror attack at her Manchester Arena show in May last year which killed 22 people and injured hundreds of others.

Grande herself wrote: “I love that voice and soul (so much) @MileyCyrus @MarkRonson @BBCR1.”

Singer Una Healy wrote: “I think Miley Cyrus cover of Ariana Grande No tears Left To Cry is the best live cover ever!

“It literally made me want to cry 😢 but I didn’t.”

“I love this song,” Ronson tweeted later. “And I loved getting to cover it. Thank u.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

12 things every parent needs to know about bronchiolitis

[PIC] Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain MARRIES husband again
[PIC] Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain MARRIES husband again

The way we wear velvet is evolving - here's how to do it now
The way we wear velvet is evolving - here's how to do it now

What is blood face cream? Supermodel Karolina Kurkova uses it to maintain her skin

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

What Meghan can expect: The joys of being pregnant at Christmas

What Meghan can expect: The joys of being pregnant at Christmas
Alan Carr confirms offer to star on Strictly Come Dancing next year

Alan Carr confirms offer to star on Strictly Come Dancing next year
Keira Knightley makes bold fashion choice for Bafta event

Keira Knightley makes bold fashion choice for Bafta event
Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas

Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas
Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas

12 things every parent needs to know about bronchiolitis