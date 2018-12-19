Idris Elba: I try not to watch Luther

The actor said Shrek is more popular in his household.

Idris Elba has said he cannot watch Luther – because it is too dark.

The 46-year-old star is returning to the BBC One drama for a fifth series, beginning on New Year’s Day.

And he said: “I try not to watch the show. It’s dark, very dark.”

It's time to play dirty… An exclusive look at the brand-new series of #Luther, coming soon to @BBCOne. (You'll want to watch to the very end 😉) pic.twitter.com/qb4K09Iahu — BBC One (@BBCOne) November 29, 2018

The Sun quoted the actor, who has a four-year-old son, as saying: “I’ve got my son so we just watch Shrek.”

He has also spoken of plans to make a Luther film.

“We’ve got the skeleton of an idea,” he said. “This series has the film very much in its sights.”

The fifth series of Luther premieres on New Year’s Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer – and will be broadcast over four consecutive nights.

© Press Association 2018