Julia Louis-Dreyfus says emotional goodbye to Veep

19th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The satirical show will end in 2019.

66th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Julia Louis-Dreyfus said an emotional goodbye to Veep as she finished filming the final episode of the hit comedy.

The US actress has won eight Emmy Awards for her portrayal of fictional vice president Selina Meyer in the satirical political show, which will end in 2019 after seven years on air.

Veep was created by Scottish writer Armando Iannucci as a White House-set version of his British sitcom The Thick Of It.

Louis-Dreyfus, 57, revealed Tuesday would be the final day of filming for the seventh and final season.

She shared a picture of herself with smudged mascara, along with the caption: “Just rehearsed the first scene of our final day @veephbo – Guys, this is gonna be a cinch. #veep #finalepisode.”

Louis-Dreyfus later posted a picture of her trailer where she spent spare time while on set, writing: “Goodbye to trailer life. @veephbo #veep #finalepisode.”

Louis-Dreyfus, who has won a string of awards for her role in Veep, revealed a breast cancer diagnosis in September 2017.

Filming for the show paused while she underwent treatment and in October she told US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel she was returning to the programme after beating the disease.

She said the illness had made her realise the importance of affordable health care.

Louis-Dreyfus said: “I think it’s an important conversation to have about health and health care.

“I very much considered the notion that as someone battling this disease, the idea that I might not have health insurance, which I do thanks to my great union, is completely terrifying.”

© Press Association 2018

