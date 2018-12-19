Cardi B fails a driving test during Carpool Karaoke appearance

The rapper cannot drive but owns five expensive cars.

Cardi B tried – and failed – to drive during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

The rapper, 26, revealed she owns five expensive cars – including two Lamborghinis and a Bentley – but cannot drive.

Instead, Cardi said, she uses them to take pictures with.

During her Carpool Karaoke appearance on The Late Late Show, Corden gave the hip hop star a driving lesson, tasking her with manoeuvring around cones and performing a parallel park.

However, mother-of-one Cardi, who recently split from her husband, the Migos rapper Offset, managed to run over numerous objects during the lesson.

After giving the wheel back to Corden, the pair resumed their drive around Los Angeles while performing some of Cardi’s biggest hits, including Bodak Yellow and Money.

After stopping off at a children’s playground to give the youngsters life advice, Cardi and Corden drove to a retirement home.

The pair took charge of a dance class, leading the older people along in a dance along to Cardi’s number one hit, I Like It.

One of the home’s residents, an elderly man, asked if Cardi was looking for a “significant other”.

She replied: “Sure.” Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, shot to fame earlier this year with the release of her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy.

Other stars to appear on Carpool Karaoke with Corden include Sir Paul McCartney, Adele and Harry Styles.

