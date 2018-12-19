Cardi B fails a driving test during Carpool Karaoke appearance

19th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The rapper cannot drive but owns five expensive cars.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - New York

Cardi B tried – and failed – to drive during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

The rapper, 26, revealed she owns five expensive cars – including two Lamborghinis and a Bentley – but cannot drive.

Instead, Cardi said, she uses them to take pictures with.

During her Carpool Karaoke appearance on The Late Late Show, Corden gave the hip hop star a driving lesson, tasking her with manoeuvring around cones and performing a parallel park.

However, mother-of-one Cardi, who recently split from her husband, the Migos rapper Offset, managed to run over numerous objects during the lesson.

After giving the wheel back to Corden, the pair resumed their drive around Los Angeles while performing some of Cardi’s biggest hits, including Bodak Yellow and Money.

After stopping off at a children’s playground to give the youngsters life advice, Cardi and Corden drove to a retirement home.

The pair took charge of a dance class, leading the older people along in a dance along to Cardi’s number one hit, I Like It.

One of the home’s residents, an elderly man, asked if Cardi was looking for a “significant other”.

She replied: “Sure.” Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, shot to fame earlier this year with the release of her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy.

Other stars to appear on Carpool Karaoke with Corden include Sir Paul McCartney, Adele and Harry Styles.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Keira Knightley makes bold fashion choice for Bafta event

Why it can be OK to cease talking to someone - even if they're family
Why it can be OK to cease talking to someone - even if they're family

Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas
Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas

What is blood face cream? Supermodel Karolina Kurkova uses it to maintain her skin

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emily Atack teases Jamie Redknapp romance: We're not going out - yet

Emily Atack teases Jamie Redknapp romance: We're not going out - yet
12 things every parent needs to know about bronchiolitis

12 things every parent needs to know about bronchiolitis
What Meghan can expect: The joys of being pregnant at Christmas

What Meghan can expect: The joys of being pregnant at Christmas
Fearne Cotton to leave Celebrity Juice after 10 years of being a panellist

Fearne Cotton to leave Celebrity Juice after 10 years of being a panellist
Fearne Cotton to leave Celebrity Juice after 10 years of being a panellist

Keira Knightley makes bold fashion choice for Bafta event