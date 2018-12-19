Oscars 2019: 347 films in contention for best picture

19th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

A Star Is Born, Vice and Roma are among the favourites to win film's highest honour.

The 90th Academy Awards - Press Room - Los Angeles

Nearly 350 films are eligible for best picture at the 2019 Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has said.

To be in contention for the biggest prize in film, a movie must open in a commercial theatre in Los Angeles County by December 31 and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days.

Under Academy rules, a qualifying entry must have a run time of more than 40 minutes and must have been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format.

A Star is Born
A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, is among the favourites to win best picture at the Oscars (Ian West/PA)

According to the Academy, 347 films met the criteria, including A Star Is Born, Vice and Roma, which are all touted as possible contenders for best picture.

Up to 10 films can be nominated for best picture. Other contenders include The Favourite starring British actress Olivia Colman, Marvel’s superhero blockbuster Black Panther and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.

Last year, best picture was won by The Shape Of Water, which was directed by Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on January 22 and the ceremony will take place on February 24 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

© Press Association 2018

