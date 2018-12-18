Carey Mulligan calls on Government to rally support for children in war zones

18th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The actress has met with the UK's minister for the UN.

Carey Mulligan visits Foreign Office

Carey Mulligan has called on the UK Government to galvanise global support for children in conflict zones.

The actress has said it is “crucial” the UK plays a leading role in driving the  international community to action over children affected by war.

She is an ambassador for the charity War Child, which provides care to  young people suffering through war or the aftermath of conflict.

Mulligan has met with the UK’s Minister of State for the United Nations in this capacity to discuss driving forward international action over war children.

She said: “To have a lasting impact on the one in six children globally that live in conflict zones it’s crucial that the UK Government  galvanises support across the international community to ensure that every child affected by war has the opportunity to realise their potential.

“War Child is committed to listening to the experiences of children affected by conflict and providing long-term solutions and supporting them to overcome their experiences and look forward to a meaningful future.”

Mulligan met UN Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon to discuss the role the UK can play in helping children caught up in conflict.

Lord Ahmad said: This is a real and urgent problem, children affected by conflict are over twice as likely to be out of school.

“This problem needs international consensus to ensure that all children have the opportunity to access their full potential and stop the cycle of conflict.”

The UK has provided £800,000 over last five years to support children in conflict.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The way we wear velvet is evolving - here's how to do it now

[PIC] Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain MARRIES husband again
[PIC] Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain MARRIES husband again

6 ways your body suffers if you're sleeping LESS than seven hours a night
6 ways your body suffers if you're sleeping LESS than seven hours a night

Emily Atack teases Jamie Redknapp romance: We're not going out - yet

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas

Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas
Fearne Cotton to leave Celebrity Juice after 10 years of being a panellist

Fearne Cotton to leave Celebrity Juice after 10 years of being a panellist
Why it can be OK to cease talking to someone - even if they're family

Why it can be OK to cease talking to someone - even if they're family
Lofty and Mary the punk to return to EastEnders

Lofty and Mary the punk to return to EastEnders
Lofty and Mary the punk to return to EastEnders

The way we wear velvet is evolving - here's how to do it now