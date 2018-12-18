Dancing On Ice contestant Gemma Collins vows to become 'Beyonce on ice'

The reality TV star is set to channel a different diva each week.

Gemma Collins has promised to be like Beyonce as she dons her skates for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice.

The reality star will compete in the figure skating challenge and has vowed that each week she will channel a bigger diva for her performances on the ITV show.

Collins has said that by the fourth week she will be the ultimate showstopping diva, and channel herself as she goes “full GC”.

The Only Way Is Essex star has been paired with expert skater Matt Evers for the series, which will air in early 2019.

Collins said: “Just think Beyonce on ice, honey. That’s me. Beyonce for the first week, Mariah for the second, Celine Dion for the third, and then full GC for the fourth.

Evers has said that after the hard training sessions to become accustomed to the ice, his dance partner has now been given her first taste of the show’s glamorous costumes. He said his dance partner is “in GC heaven”.

Collins said: “I’m like Lady Gaga aren’t I? The more over the top the better. I’m working with the costume department really closely. I’ve asked for grade A Swarovski crystals, and as many feathers as they can find. They’re totally on board.”

The pair have promised a breathtaking performance for their first dance of the new series, but Collins has also found more than simply glamour on the ice.

She said: “We practise two hours every day. It’s really therapeutic. It’s quite spiritual when you’re out there on the ice. I love it. You get over the hard bit and you just get on and smash it. You will be absolutely taken back when you see our first routine.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present Dancing On Ice. Brian McFadden, Wes Nelson, Ryan Sidebottom and Richard Blackwood have signed up to compete against Collins in the upcoming series next year.

© Press Association 2018