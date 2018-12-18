US actress and director Penny Marshall dies aged 75

18th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Marshall directed Hollywood films including Big and Jumpin' Jack Flash.

US actress Penny Marshall, who starred in Laverne & Shirley before becoming one of the top-grossing female directors in Hollywood, has died aged 75.

Mashall’s publicist, Michelle Bega, said she passed away in her Los Angeles home on Monday due to complications from diabetes.

Marshall starred alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy Laverne & Shirley, which aired from 1976 to 1983.

As a filmmaker, she became the first woman to direct a movie that grossed more than 100 million dollars with Big, the 1988 comedy starring Tom Hanks.

She also directed A League Of Their Own, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Awakenings.

Penny Marshall poses with co-stars of Awakenings Robin Williams and Robert De Niro, in 1990 (Chrystyna Czajkowsky/AP)

The Marshall family said in a statement: “Our family is heartbroken.”

A Bronx native, Marshall became a dedicated Los Angeles Lakers fan, and a courtside regular.

Her brother Garry Marshall, who died in 2016, was also one of Hollywood’s top comedy directors.

Penny Marshall was married to Michael Henry for two years in the 1960s and to the director Rob Reiner from 1971-1981.

Their daughter Tracy Reiner is an actress; one of her first roles was a brief appearance in her mother’s Jumpin’ Jack Flash, which starred Whoopi Goldberg.

Marshall is also survived by her older sister, Ronny, and three grandchildren.

