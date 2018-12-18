Alan Carr confirms offer to star on Strictly Come Dancing next year

18th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The TV presenter has said he would like to do it - and his favourite dance is Oops Upside Your Head.

Alan Carr

Alan Carr has said he has been offered the chance to appear on Strictly Come Dancing and he would like to take part.

The comedian and TV host has, however, stipulated he would prefer to focus on learning the routines rather than filming the programme’s pre-recorded segments.

Following reports he was the first to be approached by the BBC for next year’s series, Carr told ITV’s Loose Women: “Listen, I will do it, but next year I’ve got a busy year. I’m going on tour.”

He added: “They cornered me. They cornered me and said: ‘Would you do it?’

“I would do it but I hate those VTs, you know what I mean. ‘We’re doing a salsa so we’re off to a dips factory.’

“It’s like: ‘What?’ You know, they go to Chester Zoo or a museum, and I’m like, ‘no, I’d need to be in that studio now doing the Argentine tango’.

“Step away from the rhino, let’s get back in there, I want to stick a rose in my mouth and do the thing.”

Carr joked: “But my favourite dance is Oops Upside Your Head, because you get to sit down.”

The 42-year-old made a brief appearance during the Strictly final on Saturday to read the conditions for voting to viewers.

Strictly was this year won by BBC documentary film-maker Stacey Dooley and her partner Kevin Clifton.

