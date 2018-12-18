BBC Proms to make inaugural trip to Japan in 2019

The tour follows concert series in Australia and Dubai.

The first BBC Proms Japan will take place next year.

The Proms, a leading world classical music festival, is continuing its growth globally following tours of Australia in 2016 and Dubai in 2017.

The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra (BBC SSO) will be led across the six-day festival by Thomas Dausgaard in venues including Bunkamura Orchard Hall in Tokyo and the Symphony Hall in Osaka.

It will mark the first time the BBC SSO has toured the country.

David Pickard, director of BBC Proms, said: “I am delighted that the inaugural BBC Proms Japan continues the development of bringing international Proms events to audiences around the globe – giving them a first-hand experience of the excitement of the BBC Proms.

“The central aim of the Proms is to make classical music accessible through the highest quality performances, outreach work, affordable ticket prices and broadcast opportunities, and we are thrilled that BBC Proms Japan will continue to further that mission.”

BBC SSO director Dominic Parker said: “We are delighted to both be making our first trip to Japan in the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra’s history and to represent the BBC Proms while we are there.

“This tour comes at a time when the world will be focusing on the build-up to 2020 in Tokyo.”

Scotland’s Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the concerts are “a major coup for the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra”.

She added: “Scotland commands respect throughout the world for its excellent performing arts. This tour, with financial support from the Scottish Government, will foster valuable cultural and wider links between Scotland and Japan.”

The festival will take place from October 30 until November 4 in Tokyo and Osaka and will give local audiences the opportunity to experience the BBC Proms in a live setting.

The programme will include core classical repertoire, British music and new music, accompanied by a varied schedule of learning activity in the region.

The BBC Proms Japan concerts will be recorded for broadcast on BBC Radio 3 for BBC Sounds.

© Press Association 2018