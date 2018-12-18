Tate Britain announces new display focusing on female artists

The exhibition will open in April, and will feature painting, photography, sculpture, drawing and film.

Female artists will be the focus of a new display at Tate Britain.

Sixty Years will tell the story of British art since the 1960s.

Tate said it was part of its “ongoing commitment to increasing the representation of women across its galleries”.

Eva Rothschild – The Fallowfield (Eva Rothschild)

Tate Britain director Alex Farquharson said: “This presentation will offer a significant moment to recognise and celebrate a selection of Britain’s most important artists working from the 1960s to the present day.”

Opening in April, it will feature painting, photography, sculpture, drawing and film.

Around 60 works, by artists such as Mona Hatoum, Sarah Lucas and Bridget Riley, as well as Turner Prize winners Tomma Abts and Rachel Whiteread, will go on show.

Rose Wiley – Pin Up and Porn Queen Jigsaw 2005 (Rose Wiley)

Highlights include Gillian Wearing’s 1996 film Sacha And Mum – actresses playing a mother and daughter fighting – and Susan Hiller’s multimedia installation Belshazzar’s Feast, the Writing On Your Wall.

Monster Chetwynd, the artist responsible for the slug-style installation outside Tate Britain, will also display two new works – Crazy Bat Lady 2018 and Jesus And Barabbas (Odd Man Out 2011) 2018.

© Press Association 2018