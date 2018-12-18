Katie Price given January court date after being charged with driving offence

18th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The mother-of-five will appear in court next month.

Katie Price court hearing

Katie Price will appear in court after she was charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

The former glamour model was charged by postal requisition and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on January 7.

It follows her arrest on suspicion of drink-driving in south-east London two months ago.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police in Greenwich have charged a woman with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

“Katie Price, 40, of Horsham, Surrey, was charged by postal requisition on Monday, 10 December.

“She is to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 7 January.

“The charge relates to an arrest for drink drive on Wednesday, 10 October in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich.”

Police at the time said officers had come across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside at about 2am.

