Fresh Prince star Alfonso Ribeiro sues video game creators over 'Carlton Dance'

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing two video game companies over the use of a dance he popularised on the US sitcom.

Ribeiro – who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2013 – has accused the makers of Fortnite and NBA 2K of ripping off the so-called Carlton Dance.

In separate lawsuits filed on Monday, the actor alleged Fortnite creator Epic Games and 2K creator Take-Two Interactive used the dance without his permission.

Alfonso Ribeiro has accused two video game companies of copying a dance he allegedly popularised on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

The legal papers, lodged at the US District Court in Central California, say the companies unfairly profited from Ribeiro’s “creative expression, likeness and celebrity”.

Ribeiro, 47, is in the process of copyrighting the dances, according to the lawsuit. He is seeking damages from the companies.

The dance was made famous after Ribeiro performed it on popular 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, which starred Will Smith in the titular role.

Ribeiro played Smith’s cousin, Carlton Banks.

Fortnite is one of the most popular video games in the world and allows players to perform the ‘Carlton dance’.

NBA 2k is a basketball game. Neither Epic Games or Take-Two Interactive have responded to the lawsuit.

