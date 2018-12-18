Jeff Bridges to receive Cecil B DeMille Award at the Golden Globes

He is known for playing The Dude in The Big Lebowski.

Jeff Bridges’ career in film will be recognised with the prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has said.

The US actor is known for roles including The Dude in 1998’s The Big Lebowski and as Otis ‘Bad’ Blake in 2009’s Crazy Heart, for which he won the Academy Award for best actor.

Bridges, 69, also won a Golden Globe for Crazy Heart and has been nominated five times.

Jeff Bridges will pick up a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes (Ian West/PA Wire)

At the 76th Golden Globes, to be held in Los Angeles next month, Bridges will be honoured with the DeMille award, handed to those with “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”.

Previous recipients include George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Steven Spielberg.

Last year’s winner, Oprah Winfrey, gave a rousing acceptance speech amid the sexual harassment scandal rocking Hollywood.

Announcing Bridges’ award, the HFPA said: “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B DeMille Award on Jeff Bridges.

And the recipient of the 2019 #GoldenGlobes Cecil B. deMille Award is Jeff Bridges! (@TheJeffBridges) #Globes76 pic.twitter.com/UJYdcu4psU — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 17, 2018

“Bridges’ brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades.

“We look forward to celebrating ‘the Dude’ and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.”

A new prize is being introduced at next month’s Globes, recognising lifetime achievement in television.

Comedian Carol Burnett will be the inaugural recipient of an award that will bear her name.

The 85-year-old is a five-time Golden Globe winner.

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, will take place in Los Angeles on January 6.

