Fearne Cotton to leave Celebrity Juice after 10 years of being a panellist
She appeared on the show alongside Keith Lemon and Holly Willoughby.
Fearne Cotton has quit as a panellist on Celebrity Juice after 10 years.
The radio and television host had appeared on ITV2’s comedy game show alongside Holly Willoughby and host Keith Lemon for a decade.
But the 37-year-old has decided to call it a day to focus on other projects.
Explaining her decision to leave the show, Cotton told The Sun: “After 10 years of complete fun, I have decided to leave Celebrity Juice.
“It has been a joy to be part of this magnificent show and I wish the team the very best in future series.”
Cotton appeared on 18 out of 20 series, only taking a break in 2013 when she was on maternity leave and was replaced by Kelly Brook.
In October, mother-of-two Cotton revealed she was too busy to have a social life.
She told Women’s Health magazine: “I used to see my friends every day, but I just can’t fit it in right now.
“If I did I’d be burnt out because my work life is so busy.
“So, I think you do have to lose something. My girlfriends aren’t going anywhere.”
