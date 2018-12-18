Fearne Cotton to leave Celebrity Juice after 10 years of being a panellist

18th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

She appeared on the show alongside Keith Lemon and Holly Willoughby.

British Book Awards 2018 - London

Fearne Cotton has quit as a panellist on Celebrity Juice after 10 years.

The radio and television host had appeared on ITV2’s comedy game show alongside Holly Willoughby and host Keith Lemon for a decade.

But the 37-year-old has decided to call it a day to focus on other projects.

Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton is to leave her post as a panellist on Celebrity Juice (Matt Crossick/PA)

Explaining her decision to leave the show, Cotton told The Sun: “After 10 years of complete fun, I have decided to leave Celebrity Juice.

“It has been a joy to be part of this magnificent show and I wish the team the very best in future series.”

Cotton appeared on 18 out of 20 series, only taking a break in 2013 when she was on maternity leave and was replaced by Kelly Brook.

In October, mother-of-two Cotton revealed she was too busy to have a social life.

She told Women’s Health magazine: “I used to see my friends every day, but I just can’t fit it in right now.

“If I did I’d be burnt out because my work life is so busy.

“So, I think you do have to lose something. My girlfriends aren’t going anywhere.”

© Press Association 2018

[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY
Why it can be OK to cease talking to someone - even if they're family
Why Christmas as 'just an aunty' and not a mum is actually ideal

Quiz: Can you fill in the lyrics for these Christmas songs?

The signs and symptoms of ME that you need to know

The way we wear velvet is evolving - here's how to do it now

