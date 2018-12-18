Strictly's Stacey Dooley and Joe Sugg to host BBC New Year's Eve programme

The duo will trade the dancefloor for Central Hall Westminster for the big night.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Stacey Dooley and Joe Sugg will host BBC One’s New Year’s Eve concert.

It will mark the first major TV hosting role for YouTube star Sugg, who has become a household name since starring in the show.

The show will also be a departure for Dooley, who is best known her investigative programmes focused on social issues across the world for BBC Three.

Dooley, who won the series, and finalist Sugg will broadcast the live show from Central Hall Westminster on New Year’s Eve.

Madness will appear in the BBC One New Year’s Eve programme (Matt Crossick/PA)

The programme will be kicked off by Madness performing a number of hits, as well as a collaboration with The Kingdom Choir, before the focus shifts to the live countdown to the clock striking midnight and the fireworks display over the River Thames.

Dooley said: “2018 has been such a fantastic year for me, working on some hard-hitting documentaries as well as Strictly, has been a real treat.

“Presenting with Joe Sugg at the New Year’s Eve concert with Madness is the perfect ending to such a great year!”

Sugg added: “I’m so excited to be presenting with my fellow Strictly pal Stacey Dooley at the incredible New Year’s Eve concert in London with the legendary band Madness… what a great finale to a terrific year. Bring on 2019!”

Dooley and her dance partner Kevin Clifton won Strictly in Saturday night’s grand finale.

Sugg and his dance partner Dianne Buswell were joint runners-up with fellow finalists Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, and Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev.

The New Year’s Eve concert will be broadcast live on BBC One at 11.35pm until 11.59pm on December 31. It will then return to air following the fireworks display at 00.14am until 1am.

