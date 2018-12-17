America's Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin signs to Simon Cowell's record label

The British teenager will shortly head to the studio to record an album.

America’s Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin has signed with Simon Cowell’s record label, months after narrowly losing out in the talent show’s final.

The British schoolgirl, 14, wowed audiences across the pond with energetic covers of hits including Otis Redding’s Hard to Handle, Tina Turner’s River Deep, Mountain High, and James Brown’s Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag.

Courtney had been favourite to win America’s Got Talent – hosted by Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel – but was beaten in September’s final by magician Shin Lim.

So excited to finally say that I have signed a record deal with @syco & @aristarecords thank you so much this wouldn't be possible without all your support #dreamsdocometrue now let's make music pic.twitter.com/DCAL1qzzde — Courtney Hadwin (@CourtneyHadwin) December 17, 2018

The teenager has recovered quickly from the setback and on Monday signed with Cowell’s Syco records and Arista Records, which are both owned by Sony Music.

Announcing the news, Courtney, from the village of Hesleden, County Durham, shared a picture of herself with Cowell and another of her signing a contract.

She wrote: “So excited to finally say that I have signed a record deal with @syco & @aristarecords thank you so much this wouldn’t be possible without all your support #dreamsdocometrue now let’s make music.”

Cowell said: “Courtney is an amazing artist. I will never forget her first audition on the show this year, and now we have the opportunity to work with her alongside Arista – it’s fantastic. We are all really excited about her future.”

Courtney will shortly be recording a new album as well as taking part in America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The series sees stars from previous series compete to be crowned the All Star winner.

It will premiere in the US on January 7.

© Press Association 2018