Kylie Jenner says 2018 was 'the best' because of having Stormi

17th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star welcomed her daughter in February.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has thanked her fans for their love and support after an “unforgettable” year in which she became a mother.

The US reality TV star and make-up mogul, 21, said on Instagram that 2018 had been “the best” because it was the year she welcomed her daughter Stormi.

Sharing a picture of her carrying the eight-month-old, Jenner said: “Just thinking about how much i love each and every one of you.

“Thank you for all the love and support this year.

“2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best.”

“I can’t wait for 2019,” added the star, who Forbes magazine has said is on course to become the youngest ever self-made billionaire.

© Press Association 2018

