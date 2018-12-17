Sky News' Faisal Islam faces racist abuse while reporting

17th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Kay Burley said she also faced insults.

Jeremy Corbyn with Faisal Islam

Journalist Faisal Islam has said he faced racist abuse while reporting on Brexit.

Islam, political editor at Sky News, posted a message on Twitter on Monday saying that people had been calling out saying he was “not British” and “a rapist” while he was working.

He started by tweeting: “Breaking: On @skynews now: if PM does not announce a date for meaningful vote Today Corbyn will announce no confidence vote IN PM.”

He then followed it up by saying: “Whilst reporting that some pro Brexit campaigners in yellow jackets were shouting misogynist stuff at Kay and that I was “not British” and “a rapist” … well done all who helped create this situation.

“Good job.”

Islam’s Sky colleague Kay Burley retweeted his message, and said: “Their mothers must be so proud.”

Burley said she had also faced some insults.

The presenter, who turned 58 today, shared a photograph of a man and said: “This charmer repeatedly screamed I was a slag during my programme today.”

“I prefer Birthday Girl,” she added.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Why it can be OK to cease talking to someone - even if they're family

[PIC] This popular festive favourite is coming BACK to Aldi next week
[PIC] This popular festive favourite is coming BACK to Aldi next week

[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY
[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY

The top Google searches of 2018 in IRELAND have been revealed

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Robbie Williams is new ambassador for brand formerly known as Weight Watchers

Robbie Williams is new ambassador for brand formerly known as Weight Watchers
The way we wear velvet is evolving - here's how to do it now

The way we wear velvet is evolving - here's how to do it now
7 ways to make sure you don't break out in spots over Christmas

7 ways to make sure you don't break out in spots over Christmas
[PIC] Strictly's Joe Sugg CONFIRMS romance with dance partner Dianne Buswell

[PIC] Strictly's Joe Sugg CONFIRMS romance with dance partner Dianne Buswell
[PIC] Strictly's Joe Sugg CONFIRMS romance with dance partner Dianne Buswell

Why it can be OK to cease talking to someone - even if they're family