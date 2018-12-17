Sky News' Faisal Islam faces racist abuse while reporting

Kay Burley said she also faced insults.

Journalist Faisal Islam has said he faced racist abuse while reporting on Brexit.

Islam, political editor at Sky News, posted a message on Twitter on Monday saying that people had been calling out saying he was “not British” and “a rapist” while he was working.

He started by tweeting: “Breaking: On @skynews now: if PM does not announce a date for meaningful vote Today Corbyn will announce no confidence vote IN PM.”

He then followed it up by saying: “Whilst reporting that some pro Brexit campaigners in yellow jackets were shouting misogynist stuff at Kay and that I was “not British” and “a rapist” … well done all who helped create this situation.

“Good job.”

PM: I can confirm we will return to the Meaningful Vote debate in week commencing 7 January, and have the vote the following week… — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) December 17, 2018

Sky Sources: Jeremy Corbyn says he will table a motion of no-confidence in the prime minister if she fails to set a date for a meaningful Brexit vote before Christmas. Follow live updates as the PM prepares to face parliament here: https://t.co/MhAZQqHXvj pic.twitter.com/6oDNjnFjxV — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 17, 2018

Islam’s Sky colleague Kay Burley retweeted his message, and said: “Their mothers must be so proud.”

Their mothers must be so proud https://t.co/ZeSwn6BvT8 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 17, 2018

Burley said she had also faced some insults.

The presenter, who turned 58 today, shared a photograph of a man and said: “This charmer repeatedly screamed I was a slag during my programme today.”

“I prefer Birthday Girl,” she added.

