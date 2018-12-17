Sky News' Faisal Islam faces racist abuse while reporting

Sky News' Faisal Islam faces racist abuse while reporting17th Dec 18 | Entertainment News
Kay Burley said she also faced insults.
Journalist Faisal Islam has said he faced racist abuse while reporting on Brexit.
Islam, political editor at Sky News, posted a message on Twitter on Monday saying that people had been calling out saying he was “not British” and “a rapist” while he was working.
He started by tweeting: “Breaking: On @skynews now: if PM does not announce a date for meaningful vote Today Corbyn will announce no confidence vote IN PM.”
He then followed it up by saying: “Whilst reporting that some pro Brexit campaigners in yellow jackets were shouting misogynist stuff at Kay and that I was “not British” and “a rapist” … well done all who helped create this situation.
“Good job.”
Islam’s Sky colleague Kay Burley retweeted his message, and said: “Their mothers must be so proud.”
Burley said she had also faced some insults.
The presenter, who turned 58 today, shared a photograph of a man and said: “This charmer repeatedly screamed I was a slag during my programme today.”
“I prefer Birthday Girl,” she added.
