Ariana Grande in three-way battle for Christmas number one

Ava Max is currently in the lead for the festive chart position.

Ariana Grande has a battle on her hands in a bid to secure this year’s Christmas number one single.

The US pop star – who last week was the most likely to take the festive chart accolade with her song Thank U, Next – has been pushed down to third place at the halfway stage of the week, according to the Official Charts Company.

Grande is locked in a contest with Ava Max, whose single Sweet But Psycho is currently leading the way for Christmas number one, and YouTube personality LadBaby, whose charity single is at number two.

The breakout song from US singer-songwriter Max has been at number two for the past two weeks, but is currently 978 combined sales and streams ahead of its closest competitor by LadBaby.

The social media star and “dad blogger”, real name Mark Hoyle, has released a whimsical version of Starship’s 1980s hit We Built This City – called We Built This City… On Sausage Rolls – to raise money for foodbank network The Trussell Trust Charity.

He told OfficialCharts.com: “Yes maaaaate! Who would have thought it? A sausage roll song being sung by a Nottingham lad would be sitting at number two in the official midweek singles chart?

“What a fantastic achievement and great start, but let’s not stop there! Let’s pinch that number one spot from the global mega stars, eat our own body weight in sausage rolls and, most importantly, raise even more money to support the amazing UK food banks charity Trussell Trust this Christmas!”

He added: “UK… I BELIEVE IN YOU, WE CAN DO THIS!!!! #LadBabyForNumberOne.”

LadBaby’s new entry is currently 508 combined sales ahead of Grande’s Thank U, Next, at number three.

But Grande may have another chance for success, as her new single Imagine has entered the midweek charts at number four after being released on Friday.

Grande’s Thank U, Next, has been at number one for the past six weeks.

Mariah Carey’s festive classic All I Want For Christmas is at number five at the halfway stage of the week.

The official Christmas number one will be announced on December 21 at 5.45pm.

Over on the albums chart, the soundtrack for The Greatest Showman is in line to be this year’s Christmas number one album.

The official cast recording for the musical film looks set to score another week at the top of the charts.

If it retains its position, it will be the best-selling record’s 23rd non-consecutive week at the chart summit.

However, Bruce Springsteen’s new live album, Springsteen On Broadway, is hot on its heels and is currently 1,800 combined sales behind and is the week’s biggest-selling physical album of the week so far.

In third place is Michael Buble album Love, ahead of George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s at number four and Roy Orbison’s new posthumous record with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Unchained Melodies – at number five.

