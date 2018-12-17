Mark Hamill posts sweet message to wife on 40th wedding anniversary

17th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The Star Wars actor and his wife have three children together.

Mark Hamill

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has posted a sweet tribute to his wife as the couple celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.

The Luke Skywalker star shared a collage of photographs of himself and Marilou York on Instagram, along with a Maya Angelou quote.

“’In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours’,” it said.

“’In all the world, there is no love for you like mine’- Maya Angelou.

“40 years and counting….”

Hamill added the hashtag “#NoMeWithoutYou”.

The actor wed York on December 17, 1978 and the couple have three children together.

© Press Association 2018

