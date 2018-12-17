Walliams, Obama and Wicks in the race to top Christmas book chart

The top Christmas book will be announced this week.

David Walliams’s latest children’s book and Michelle Obama’s memoir are battling it out for the top spot on the Christmas book chart.

The Ice Monster by Walliams and the former US first lady’s Becoming also face competition from fitness coach Joe Wicks’s new book.

David Walliams’ The Ice Monster (Harper Collins)

Veggie Lean In 15: 15-minute Veggie Meals With Workouts was only unveiled on December 13 but is already a contender for the coveted number one spot.

The winner will be announced by Nielsen BookScan – the industry-leading measurement of print book sales – on Tuesday.

Andre Breedt, managing director of Nielsen Book Research International, said it is unusual to see three titles vying for number one.

Michelle Obama’s Becoming (Viking)

“Often there is one very big hit around Christmas and every now and then two, but it is rare to have three,” he said.

“In most recent years charts have been dominated by children’s books at Christmas.

“It’s quite a while since a biography, and specifically a political biography, has been in the running.”

Mr Breedt said the inclusion of Mrs Obama’s book indicates a resurgence in the popularity of biographies and is also indicative of the current interest in politics.

The fact that three such different works are contenders to top the chart showed a broad “mixture of trends” in the UK, he said.

Joe Wicks’s book (Bluebird)

Walliams topped the chart in 2016 and 2017 with The Midnight Gang and Bad Dad respectively.

Nielsen BookScan will announce the number one Christmas book in the UK on December 18.

© Press Association 2018