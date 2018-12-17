Whittaker helps Doctor Who to highest average audience since 2010

17th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The series was watched by an average 7.7 million viewers.

(Left to right) Mandip Gill as Yasmin, Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, Tosin Cole as Ryan and Bradley Walsh as Graham in Doctor Who (Image: PA)

Jodie Whittaker’s debut Doctor Who series attracted the programme’s highest average TV audience for nearly a decade, new figures show.

Full ratings for all of Whittaker’s 10 episodes as the Doctor put the average audience at 7.7 million.

The last time the show enjoyed a larger average audience across an entire series was in 2010 – Matt Smith’s first year in the title role.

Whittaker’s average is also higher than the equivalent figure for David Tennant’s second series as the Doctor in 2007.

(PA Graphics)

Full ratings are different from overnight ratings as they include people who recorded a programme and watched up to seven days later.

They are treated as the official ratings for a TV programme.

Audiences for Whittaker’s individual episodes stories as the Doctor slipped across the series from 10.54 million for episode one to 6.24 million for episode nine.

Episode 10, the series finale, saw ratings climb slightly to 6.48 million, according to the latest official figures from Barb.

The BBC has already confirmed that Whittaker will return for a new series of Doctor Who – but not until 2020.

And this year will be the first since the show was relaunched in 2005 that there will not be a special episode on Christmas Day.

Instead viewers will be able to see a one-off adventure on New Year’s Day.

Why it can be OK to cease talking to someone - even if they're family

The top Google searches of 2018 in IRELAND have been revealed
[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY
[PICS] British man whose fiancee lost engagement ring in NYC pops question on US TV

The way we wear velvet is evolving - here's how to do it now

7 ways to make sure you don't break out in spots over Christmas

Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly

6 ways your body suffers if you're sleeping LESS than seven hours a night

Why it can be OK to cease talking to someone - even if they're family