Geoffrey Rush denies 'incorrect' sexual misconduct allegations

Claims were made by Yael Stone, star of Orange Is The New Black.

Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush has strongly denied allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him by a former co-star.

Rush said the claims are “incorrect” and may result from a misunderstanding of the “spirited enthusiasm” he brings to his acting work.

Yael Stone, star of Orange Is The New Black, claimed Rush danced naked in front of her and watched her in the shower while the pair were on the set of a 2010 theatre production.

Speaking to the New York Times, Stone claimed Rush acted in a sexually inappropriate way on the set of The Diary Of A Madman.

In a statement, he said: “From the outset I must make it clear that the allegations of inappropriate behaviour made by Yael Stone are incorrect and in some instances have been taken completely out of context.

“However, clearly Yael has been upset on occasion by the spirited enthusiasm I generally bring to my work.

“I sincerely and deeply regret if I have caused her any distress. This, most certainly, has never been my intention. When we performed in The Diary Of A Madman eight years ago, I believe we engaged in a journey as artistic comrades.

“Over the years we have shared correspondence that always contained a mutual respect and admiration.

“As I have said in the past, I abhor any behaviour that might be considered as harassment or intimidation to anyone – whether in the workplace or any other environment.”

Yael Stone (Ian West/PA)

Stone claimed her former co-star used a mirror to watch her showering while the pair worked together. At the time she was 25 and Rush was 59.

The actress also claimed Rush danced naked in front of her and touched her back in a sensual manner, and that he invited her back to his apartment, with implications of intimacy.

Rush has previously been the subject of misconduct allegations by another former co-star, Eryn Jean Norvill.

