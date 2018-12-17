Oti Mabuse praises 'absolute queen' Cheryl

The Strictly star has denied any tensions with the singer on new TV show The Greatest Dancer.

Oti Mabuse has called fellow The Greatest Dancer captain Cheryl an “absolute queen” as she hit back at speculation they are at loggerheads.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Mabuse and the singer were rumoured to be butting heads while working on the BBC One programme together.

Mabuse posted a picture of herself hugging Cheryl on Instagram and wrote: “Imagine a world where two women work together with love, support and nothing but sisterhood…

“THERE ABSOLUTELY NO TENSION between @cherylofficial and myself.

“This beautiful woman has been nothing but caring, accepting and guiding towards me, she’s funny, smart and honest @cherylofficial sis you’re an absolute QUEEN I love you dearly and cannot wait to work with you.

“If anything I feel privileged and honoured to even be picked to share the same panel as you.”

Mabuse urged fans to “tune in” if they did not believe her when the series starts in January.

Cheryl has also denied the rumours of a rift.

The Greatest Dancer’s Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison and Cheryl (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/BBC)

A spokesman for Cheryl said: “Cheryl absolutely loves working with Oti and has a brilliant relationship with her.”

A spokesman for the programme added: “Both Cheryl and Oti have a great relationship and this comes across on screen.

“There is absolutely no truth to any suggestion they don’t get on.”

The BBC’s new primetime programme will put a variety of dancers to the test in a bid to be named the greatest dancer of the series.

Mabuse and Cheryl are dance captains alongside Glee star Matthew Morrison.

Former Strictly champion Alesha Dixon and Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo will host the series, which begins on January 5.

