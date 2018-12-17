Children to enjoy 'world-class' music as CBeebies returns to the Proms

The BBC's annual series of concerts will feature two family friendly shows.

CBeebies will return to the Proms in 2019 as the BBC seeks to promote “world-class real music” for younger audiences.

The project aims to make live, classical music more available to families and to get young people interested in the arts.

Two family friendly shows have been planned for July of next year, giving an opportunity for younger audiences to experience live music.

CBeebies presenter Chris Jarvis said: “I’m thrilled to be part of the third CBeebies Prom, another chance to bring world-class real music to young ears.

“We all know how important it is to introduce children to the arts at an early age but not everyone has access to the concert hall.

“With this Prom, every single child can enjoy the power and magic of a real orchestra and I’ll look forward to joining a number of my CBeebies friends for this exciting project next summer.”

The project follows on from the CBeebies Proms held in 2014 and 2016, which offered an opportunity for families to experience concerts at the festival of classical music.

CBeebies will feature on the opening weekend of the Proms, with the first show on Sunday July 21.

It is hoped the concerts will attract young people to the world of high art.

BBC Proms director David Pickard said: “We are incredibly proud of the work we do at the Proms to give young people and their families access to world-class, live music experiences at low prices.”

The second of the CBeebies Proms performances takes place on Monday July 22.

Full details will be available following the Proms launch in April 2019.

