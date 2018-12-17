Keeley Hawes undergoes dramatic transformation for new role

The actress stars in a new period spy drama, Traitors, which is set to air in early 2019.

Keeley Hawes has been transformed for her part in a period spy thriller.

The Bodyguard actress stars in a a new Channel 4 and Netflix series, Traitors, following the intrigues of 1945 espionage in London.

Hawes has radically altered her look since appearing as Home Secretary Julia Montague in the hit BBC drama.

Keeley Hawes (left) and Emma Appleton in Traitors (Twenty Twenty Productions Limited)

The actress has appeared in images from the upcoming spy series Traitors, with faded blonde hair and an aged appearance.

She is pictured with co-star Emma Appleton.

Hawes is seen dressed in austere clothing, appearing in a simple grey suit and wearing glasses for her part in the drama.

The series follows a young woman who has been persuaded to spy on her own country with the intention of uncovering a Russian agent operating within the UK Government.

