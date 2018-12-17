Keeley Hawes undergoes dramatic transformation for new role

17th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The actress stars in a new period spy drama, Traitors, which is set to air in early 2019.

Bodyguard photo call - London

Keeley Hawes has been transformed for her part in a period spy thriller.

The Bodyguard actress stars in a a new Channel 4 and Netflix series, Traitors, following the intrigues of 1945 espionage in London.

Hawes has radically altered her look since appearing as Home Secretary Julia Montague in the hit BBC drama.

Keeley Hawes (left) and Emma Appleton in Traitors (Twenty Twenty Productions Limited)

The actress has appeared in images from the upcoming spy series Traitors, with faded blonde hair and an aged appearance.

She is pictured with co-star Emma Appleton.

Hawes is seen dressed in austere clothing, appearing in a simple grey suit and wearing glasses for her part in the drama.

The series follows a young woman who has been persuaded to spy on her own country with the intention of uncovering a Russian agent operating within the UK Government.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

6 ways your body suffers if you're sleeping LESS than seven hours a night

[PIC] This popular festive favourite is coming BACK to Aldi next week
[PIC] This popular festive favourite is coming BACK to Aldi next week

[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY
[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY

[PICS] British man whose fiancee lost engagement ring in NYC pops question on US TV

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly

Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly
[PIC] Penneys have brought out the most ADORABLE jumper for your little one this Christmas

[PIC] Penneys have brought out the most ADORABLE jumper for your little one this Christmas
7 ways to make sure you don't break out in spots over Christmas

7 ways to make sure you don't break out in spots over Christmas
Robbie Williams is new ambassador for brand formerly known as Weight Watchers

Robbie Williams is new ambassador for brand formerly known as Weight Watchers
Robbie Williams is new ambassador for brand formerly known as Weight Watchers

6 ways your body suffers if you're sleeping LESS than seven hours a night