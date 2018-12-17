Film about break-up was 'therapeutic', says Vicky Pattison

17th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The reality star has worked on a programme exploring the end of her engagement.

Vicky Pattison pays tribute to best friend

Vicky Pattison has said filming a programme centred on her break-up from fiance John Noble was “therapeutic” and helped her get over the heartache.

The star of reality shows I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and Geordie Shore was due to film a series alongside her ex-partner.

After the couple separated, Pattison decided to continue filming, with the show changed to follow her struggles after the relationship failed.

The former Extra Camp presenter stars in Vicky Pattison: The Break Up, but had originally signed up to appear with her fiance in a TLC special called Vicky And John Said Yes.

Pattison has said the dramatically altered show helped heal the heartache from her painful split.

She said: “The filming process has actually been therapeutic for me. I hope that anyone who has been hurt in a relationship will be able to relate to me when watching the show.

“I want people to see the real me and my real emotions, so they can understand the truth behind the headlines.

“Yes, I had my heart broken but there are more emotions to it and people for the first time will get to see that.”

Noble and Pattison ended their relationship in November. The split prompted emotional posts on Pattison’s Instagram account, with one reading: “Pain will shape a woman into a warrior.”

Vicky Pattison: The Break Up is set to air on TLC UK on January 30.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

12 things every parent needs to know about bronchiolitis

[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY
[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY

The top Google searches of 2018 in IRELAND have been revealed
The top Google searches of 2018 in IRELAND have been revealed

7 ways to make sure you don't break out in spots over Christmas

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Stacey Dooley crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion

Stacey Dooley crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion
[PIC] This popular festive favourite is coming BACK to Aldi next week

[PIC] This popular festive favourite is coming BACK to Aldi next week
6 ways your body suffers if you're sleeping LESS than seven hours a night

6 ways your body suffers if you're sleeping LESS than seven hours a night
[PICS] British man whose fiancee lost engagement ring in NYC pops question on US TV

[PICS] British man whose fiancee lost engagement ring in NYC pops question on US TV
[PICS] British man whose fiancee lost engagement ring in NYC pops question on US TV

12 things every parent needs to know about bronchiolitis