Strictly's Faye Tozer confirms Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell romance

She has also said her partner Giovanni Pernice may be involved with Ashley Roberts.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Faye Tozer has confirmed fellow contestants Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are in a relationship after the pair teased they were an item.

The Steps star has also hinted her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, has sparked a romance with Ashley Roberts, following rumours they kissed at the programme’s wrap party.

Sugg and Buswell teased they were an item on Sunday, the day after they appeared in the Strictly final, following weeks of speculation.

YouTube star Sugg posted a picture of himself gazing into dancer Buswell’s eyes on Instagram, along with the caption: “I may not have won the glitter ball but I’ve won something a million times more special.”

Tozer told ITV’s Lorraine that Sugg and Buswell are an item “officially now” and the other Strictly stars had known about their romance for some time.

She added: “We were all kind of hoping. There was nothing on set, they were all very professional so that’s really lovely.”

Asked about Pernice and Roberts’ rumoured romance, Tozer said: “I mean, literally on the show you’re so busy, you have to concentrate on the dancing. So, whatever happens…”

Former Pussycat Dolls star Roberts, who was partnered with Pasha Kovalev in the series, was reported to have kissed Strictly professional Pernice openly at the programme’s party on Saturday after the final.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “They felt they had to keep things quiet during the show but threw caution to the wind at the party.

#Strictly may be over, but sparks are still flying off the dancefloor.@Faye_Tozer says it's 'really lovely' to see @Joe_Sugg and @dbuzz6589 publicly announce their relationship. ❤️Could Ashley and Giovanni follow their lead? #Lorraine pic.twitter.com/W7vjbYFgev — Lorraine (@lorraine) December 17, 2018

“They couldn’t keep their hands off each other – full on snogging and touching in front of everyone.”

Strictly winner Dooley has also spoken about Sugg and Buswell’s budding relationship.

She told Chris Evans on his BBC Radio 2 breakfast show: “I haven’t spoken to Joe so I don’t know what I’m allowed to say but Joe is a sweetheart, Dianne is a dream, it was a beautiful partnership and we’re all very, very happy, whatever happens.”

Dooley won Strictly with partner Kevin Clifton, fending off competition from fellow finalists Tozer, Sugg and Roberts.

