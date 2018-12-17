Strictly's Faye Tozer confirms Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell romance

17th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

She has also said her partner Giovanni Pernice may be involved with Ashley Roberts.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Strictly Come Dancing’s Faye Tozer has confirmed fellow contestants Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are in a relationship after the pair teased they were an item.

The Steps star has also hinted her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, has sparked a romance with Ashley Roberts, following rumours they kissed at the programme’s wrap party.

Sugg and Buswell teased they were an item on Sunday, the day after they appeared in the Strictly final, following weeks of speculation.

YouTube star Sugg posted a picture of himself gazing into dancer Buswell’s eyes on Instagram, along with the caption: “I may not have won the glitter ball but I’ve won something a million times more special.”

Tozer told ITV’s Lorraine that Sugg and Buswell are an item “officially now” and the other Strictly stars had known about their romance for some time.

She added: “We were all kind of hoping. There was nothing on set, they were all very professional so that’s really lovely.”

Asked about Pernice and Roberts’ rumoured romance, Tozer said: “I mean, literally on the show you’re so busy, you have to concentrate on the dancing. So, whatever happens…”

Former Pussycat Dolls star Roberts, who was partnered with Pasha Kovalev in the series, was reported to have kissed Strictly professional Pernice openly at the programme’s party on Saturday after the final.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “They felt they had to keep things quiet during the show but threw caution to the wind at the party.

“They couldn’t keep their hands off each other – full on snogging and touching in front of everyone.”

Strictly winner Dooley has also spoken about Sugg and Buswell’s budding relationship.

She told Chris Evans on his BBC Radio 2 breakfast show: “I haven’t spoken to Joe so I don’t know what I’m allowed to say but Joe is a sweetheart, Dianne is a dream, it was a beautiful partnership and we’re all very, very happy, whatever happens.”

Dooley won Strictly with partner Kevin Clifton, fending off competition from fellow finalists Tozer, Sugg and Roberts.

© Press Association 2018

12 things every parent needs to know about bronchiolitis

The top Google searches of 2018 in IRELAND have been revealed

[PIC] This popular festive favourite is coming BACK to Aldi next week
[PIC] Penneys have brought out the most ADORABLE jumper for your little one this Christmas
Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly
[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY
Stacey Dooley crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion