Ronnie Wood: I'm blessed with natural energy just like my two-year-old twins

Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood has said he feels blessed with “natural energy” just like his children, as he prepares to tour America with his band in the new year.

The veteran rocker, 71, said he had a “noisy” Christmas planned with his wife Sally Humphreys and their two-year-old twin daughters, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, the former Faces guitarist expressed his excitement at seeing his children and grandchildren over the festive season. Wood, who married theatre director Humphreys in 2012, welcomed their twins in May 2016, and Wood has six children overall.

Ronnie Wood with his wife Sally Humphreys (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Christmas is for children and I find it really rewarding seeing the expressions of excitement on their faces. We always have a very noisy Christmas, with lots of music, fun and food.

“I love getting together with everyone who’s in town and seeing all my kids and grandkids having a great time. Being around lots of log fires and filling Christmas stockings for the little ones is always good fun.”

Wood, who will tour America next year with the Rolling Stones as part of the band’s No Filter series, said he was keen to get back on the road.

He said: “I’m looking forward to the circus rolling again. I’m blessed with a natural resource of energy, just like my kids.”

Humphreys, 40, added of her husband: “He’s very sprightly and has the energy of a child.”

Ronnie Wood will tour American with the Rolling Stones next year (Jane Barlow/PA)

Humphrey’s new play, Chasing Bono, tells the story of the U2 frontman’s musical rivalry with schoolmate Neil McCormick, and recently opened to positive reviews in London.

Wood said: “I’m very proud of her. She’s moving from strength to strength in her work and keeps me down to earth with real theatre.”

Humphreys named their daughters’ favourite programme as Clangers, a stop-motion series about a race of aliens who live on a blue planet – adding that Wood regularly watches the show with them.

She said: “I’m not sure if the girls understand what Christmas is all about yet but they’ve certainly enjoyed the build-up.

“This year I’ve asked a friend to knit them characters from The Clangers – their favourite children’s show, which they love watching with Ronnie.”

