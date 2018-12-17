I want people to like me for my personality and brain - Emily Atack

The actress also told how she is missing her fellow camper John Barrowman.

I’m A Celebrity’s Emily Atack has said she has been judged on her looks for her entire life, and wants people to focus on her personality.

The Inbetweeners actress was runner up on the latest series of the ITV show, behind winner Harry Redknapp, and during her stint in the jungle a lot of coverage and social media posts were focused on her figure.

She told OK! magazine: “My whole life I’ve been judged for how I look.

“Which is part and parcel of being in the public eye, playing sexy roles and posing for lads’ mags, but I want people to like me for my personality and brain.

“It’s not all about having the perfect body, perfect hair, perfect smile.”

Atack formed a close friendship with fellow camper John Barrowman when they were in Australia.

“I miss him loads already,” she said.

“I’m going to go and stay with him in Palm Springs – how A list and glam does that sound?!

“John and I would love to work together in the future, maybe a kind of variety show, anything so I can laugh with him again!”

