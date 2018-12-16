Stacey Dooley still 'made up' a day after her Strictly win

Stacey beat Faye Tozer, Joe Sugg and Ashley Roberts to win the Glitterball trophy.

Stacey Dooley has said she is still feeling “made up” a day after her Strictly Come Dancing victory.

The documentary maker and her professional partner Kevin Clifton won the coveted Glitterball trophy in Saturday’s final of the BBC competition.

Dooley was pictured looking relaxed and happy in London the morning after her win.

Stacey Dooley the morning after winning the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final ( Joe Giddens/PA)

On Sunday she also posted a string of messages on social media telling of her delight at triumphing on the dancefloor.

One shows her and Clifton holding their trophy above their heads.

“A sincere thank you to every single person who has voted and been so lovely,” said the star.

“So made up.

“King Kev. You’re a champ….(officially now).”

Another shows the couple being surrounded on the dancefloor in the moments after their win.

“I mean. Nonchalant,” she said.

“Look at the entire gang celebrating, right there with us.

“Pals forevs.”

Dooley beat Faye Tozer, Joe Sugg and Ashley Roberts to win the Glitterball trophy.

© Press Association 2018